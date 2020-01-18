Nets' Chris Chiozza: Keeps it going in win
Chiozza accounted for 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes during Firday's win over Maine.
Chiozza's clearly taken control of Long Island's offense, having now led the team in points in back-to-back contests, while notching his first double-double of the season Friday. Unless Long Island adds another guard or decides to hand the reigns to Jalen Hands, Chiozza should get as much work as he can handle.
