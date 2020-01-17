Nets' Chris Chiozza: Leads way with 14
Chiozza posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, four rebounds and four steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Mad Ants.
Chiozza managed a solid line despite turning the ball over a whopping six times during Wednesday's defeat. Apart from his slight struggle with ball protection, the 24-year-old guard's been terrific since joining Long Island. Over three games with the Nets' G League affiliate, Chiozza's contributing 10.6 points, 6.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals in 31.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...