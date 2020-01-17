Chiozza posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, four rebounds and four steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Mad Ants.

Chiozza managed a solid line despite turning the ball over a whopping six times during Wednesday's defeat. Apart from his slight struggle with ball protection, the 24-year-old guard's been terrific since joining Long Island. Over three games with the Nets' G League affiliate, Chiozza's contributing 10.6 points, 6.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals in 31.5 minutes per game.