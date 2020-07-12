Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Chiozza was included on the team's top unit as the starting point guard during Sunday's practice, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

Vaughn may not formally name his starting five until shortly before the Nets resume their season July 31 versus the Wizards, but Chiozza looks like the top option on the depth chart with neither Kyrie Irving (shoulder) nor Spencer Dinwiddie (illness) joining the team in Orlando for the NBA restart. Brooklyn signed veteran guards Jamal Crawford and Tyler Johnson to cover for the personnel losses in the backcourt, but both players are expected to handle second-unit roles rather than challenging Chiozza for the starting job. One of two two-way players on the Nets' roster, Chiozza looked good after settling into a rotation spot shortly before the season was suspended in mid-March. Over the Nets' last five games, he averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 0.6 steals in 19.2 minutes per contest, though his scoring production came on an unsustainable 55.9 percent shooting from the field and 52.6 percent shooting from downtown.