Nets' Chris Chiozza: Maintains rotation spot
Chiozza tallied 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five assists and one rebound in 17 minutes Tuesday in the Nets' 104-102 win over the Lakers.
The two-way player looks to have secured a regular spot in the Nets' rotation as the backup point guard, even after Brooklyn parted ways with coach Kenny Atkinson. He's received double-digit minutes in five straight games -- including both of the past two with interim boss Jacque Vaughn at the helm -- averaging 10.0 points, 3.2 boards, 2.6 assists and 2.0 triples while shooting 55.9 percent from the field.
