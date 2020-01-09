Chiozza accounted for nine points (3-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and four steals in 37 minutes Wednesday against the Drive.

In his first G League contest for the Nets organization, Chiozza powered through an off night from the field to post a solid all-around line. The 24-year-old has struggled with his shot throughout the year as he made just 29.4 percent of his looks in 12 games with the Wizards at the NBA level and a mere 32.8 percent of his chances in 10 games with their G League affiliate. Chiozza figures to see significant minutes for Long Island over the next couple of months as he continues to work on his efficiency.