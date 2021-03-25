Chiozza tallied 10 points (4-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt), 11 assists and two steals across 28 minutes in a loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

With Brooklyn missing most of its starters, Chiozza was handed a season-high 28 minutes of playing time. He didn't shoot well but flashed his skills as a passer with a career-best 11 dimes. The third-year guard isn't going to see anywhere near this much action once his more-heralded teammates return to the court, so it' wouldn't be wise to chase Chiozza on the waiver wire in your fantasy league no matter how desperate you are for assists.