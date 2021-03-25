Chiozza tallied 10 points (4-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt), 11 assists and two steals across 28 minutes in a loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.
With Brooklyn missing most of its starters, Chiozza was handed a season-high 28 minutes of playing time. He didn't shoot well but flashed his skills as a passer with a career-best 11 dimes. The third-year guard isn't going to see anywhere near this much action once his more-heralded teammates return to the court, so it' wouldn't be wise to chase Chiozza on the waiver wire in your fantasy league no matter how desperate you are for assists.
More News
-
Nets' Chris Chiozza: Remains inactive for Long Island•
-
Nets' Chris Chiozza: Unlikely to join G League bubble•
-
Nets' Chris Chiozza: Reporting to G League bubble•
-
Nets' Chris Chiozza: Adds 14 points in first outing•
-
Nets' Chris Chiozza: Re-ups with Nets on two-way deal•
-
Chris Chiozza: Let go by Nets•