Chiozza (hand) has just started shooting, but coach Steve Nash still doesn't know if the guard will be available for the start of the playoffs next weekend, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Chiozza was ruled out indefinitely in mid-April after surgery to repair a fractured third metacarpal of his right hand. However, he's making tangible progress, and it's within the realm of possibility that he'll be able to suit up for the start of the postseason. That said, he's not expected to play a significant role for the team and would likely only see regular minutes if Kyrie Irving or James Harden suffered an injury.