Chiozza (hip) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Blazers, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
After exiting Tuesday's game with a tight adductor, Chiozza was held out of practice Wednesday. The Nets indicated that Chiozza will be evaluated Thursday morning before a decision is made on his status for the seeding game finale.
