Chiozza re-signed Tuesday with the Nets on a one-year, two-way contract.

After his two-way contract with the Nets expired during the offseason, Chiozza re-signed with Brooklyn on a training-camp deal. Though Chiozza was waived over the weekend, the Nets ultimately elected to bring the point guard back to fill the two-way spot occupied by Jeremiah Martin, who was was waived in a corresponding move. Rookie second-round pick Reggie Perry will occupy the Nets' other tow-way spot heading into Tuesday's season opener versus the Warriors.