The G League's Long Island Nets announced Wednesday that Chiozza will be a member of its 12-man roster for the 2020-21 G League season in Orlando.

Brooklyn will send both of its two-way players to the G League bubble, as big man Reggie Perry was also transferred to the affiliate. Chiozza's assignment to Long Island doesn't come as a major surprise, given that he played three total minutes over Brooklyn's last six contests.