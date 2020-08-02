Chiozza chipped in 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 win over the Wizards.

Chiozza came off the bench, with Tyler Johnson stepping into a starting role. Nevertheless, it was Chiozza who put together the more impressive stat line while Johnson went scoreless in 29 minutes. Regardless of Chiozza's role, he seems likely to continue earning decent time given the team's lack of options at point guard.