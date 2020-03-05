Nets' Chris Chiozza: Scores season-high 14 points
Chiozza notched 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 118-79 loss against the Grizzlies.
It was an off night for the Nets as a whole, but Chiozza took advantage of the opportunity to deliver his highest scoring effort of the season while also topping the 20-minute mark for the second straight game. He might become a regular member of the rotation moving forward, but he needs to show more consistency before becoming a reliable fantasy asset.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...