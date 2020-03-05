Chiozza notched 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 118-79 loss against the Grizzlies.

It was an off night for the Nets as a whole, but Chiozza took advantage of the opportunity to deliver his highest scoring effort of the season while also topping the 20-minute mark for the second straight game. He might become a regular member of the rotation moving forward, but he needs to show more consistency before becoming a reliable fantasy asset.