Chiozza recorded 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal in a 139-111 win over the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Chiozza played 18 minutes in a blowout win, thanks in part to Harden (hamstring) missing Wednesday night's contest. The second-year point guard hasn't received a consistent amount of court time all season and has struggled shooting, likely because of the up-and-down minutes. As the end of the regular season nears, you could expect Chiozza's minutes to increase as coach Steve Nash attempts to keep his star-studded lineup healthy for a playoff run.