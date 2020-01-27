Chiozza contributed 25 points (11-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks in 34 minutes during Friday's loss to the Red Claws.

Chiozza had another strong game as he continues to be a factor in every aspect of the game. Since joining Long Island, the 24-year-old's led the team to a 4-2 record while averaging 16.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 32.8 minutes.