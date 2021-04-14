Chiozza (hand) underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a fractured third metacarpal of the right hand, Matt Brooks of Nets Daily reports.

Chiozza broke his hand during Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves. He's been a depth option at point guard for Brooklyn this season. Over his 22 appearances, he's averaged 4.0 points, 3.0 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 10.5 minutes. It's unclear if he'll be able to return at any point this season, including the playoffs.