Nets' CJ Massinburg: Picked up by Brooklyn

Massinburg signed a contract with the Nets on Tuesday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Massinburg put up solid numbers with Buffalo over four seasons, averaging 15.3 points, 5.9 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals over 130 career matchups at the collegiate level. The Nets also signed Devin Cannady on Tuesday, a former guard at Princeton.

