Russell finished with 21 points (7-13 FG, 7-11 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's tilt with the Heat.

Russell was fantastic on a per-minute basis Wednesday, finishing with a well-rounded stat-line and drilling his second-most threes of the season. The fourth-year guard's one of the leaders for the Most Improved Player award and will look to continue his breakout season in Brooklyn's first round playoff series this weekend.

