Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Another big double-double in win
Russell recorded 23 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 109-100 win over the Grizzlies.
Russell recorded a remarkable double-double for the second straight contest, this after delivering 22 points, 13 dimes, five boards, two steals, and one block during Wednesday's win over the Pelicans. He has been scoring easily of late, averaging 26.0 points per game on 47.5 percent from the field across the last three matchups, and with the team fighting for a playoff spot, Russell will likely remain aggressive going forward.
