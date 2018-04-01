Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Atrocious Saturday
Russell had zero points to go with two rebounds and three assists in just seven minutes during Saturday's 110-109 victory over Miami.
Owners did not see this coming, as Russell was benched after just seven minutes, failing to return to the court. There was no visible reason for him to be sitting other than he was not engaged in the game. He was seen yawning and laughing on the bench, so maybe he just didn't feel like playing. That being said, he should be able to turn things around Sunday, when the Pistons come to town.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Hands out 12 assists in win•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Collects only one assist in loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 22 in Saturday's win•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Collects 7 3PM Tuesday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Lone bright spot Sunday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Leads team with 20 points•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...