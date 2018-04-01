Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Atrocious Saturday

Russell had zero points to go with two rebounds and three assists in just seven minutes during Saturday's 110-109 victory over Miami.

Owners did not see this coming, as Russell was benched after just seven minutes, failing to return to the court. There was no visible reason for him to be sitting other than he was not engaged in the game. He was seen yawning and laughing on the bench, so maybe he just didn't feel like playing. That being said, he should be able to turn things around Sunday, when the Pistons come to town.