Russell (shin/hamstring) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Lakers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After missing five of the last six games for the Nets, Russell has been cleared to return to play Friday. The 28-year-old guard might be ready for a revenge game, facing his former team for the first time since being traded last month. In his last game for Brooklyn against Portland, the veteran guard finished with 13 points, three rebounds, nine assists and four steals in 21 minutes off the bench.