Russell was extended a qualifying offer from the Nets, making him a restricted free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

There are swirling rumors that the Nets and Kyrie Irving have a mutual interest -- a scenario which would likely result in Brooklyn letting Russell walk. Still, Kyrie to the Nets is far from a done deal, so the front office won't take any chances, opting to make Russell a restricted free agent.

