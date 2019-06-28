Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Becomes restricted free agent
Russell was extended a qualifying offer from the Nets, making him a restricted free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
There are swirling rumors that the Nets and Kyrie Irving have a mutual interest -- a scenario which would likely result in Brooklyn letting Russell walk. Still, Kyrie to the Nets is far from a done deal, so the front office won't take any chances, opting to make Russell a restricted free agent.
