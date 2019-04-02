Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Big double-double in loss to Bucks
Russell scored a team-high 28 points (9-27 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 131-121 loss to the Bucks.
Russell and the Nets kept things close for three quarters against the team with the NBA's best record, but ultimately Milwaukee pulled away in the fourth. Despite the loss, Brooklyn remains in in the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference -- just one game ahead of ninth-place Orlando -- and the point guard has been a big factor in the team's surprising success, scoring at least 20 points in seven of the last eight games while averaging 28.3 points, 8.5 assists, 5.3 boards, 3.9 three-pointers and 1.9 steals over that blistering stretch.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Leads all scorers in win•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Drops game-high 39 points in loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Double-double sends Lakers packing•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Torches Kings with 44 points•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Stays hot throughout•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Struggles in loss•
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...