Russell scored a team-high 28 points (9-27 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 131-121 loss to the Bucks.

Russell and the Nets kept things close for three quarters against the team with the NBA's best record, but ultimately Milwaukee pulled away in the fourth. Despite the loss, Brooklyn remains in in the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference -- just one game ahead of ninth-place Orlando -- and the point guard has been a big factor in the team's surprising success, scoring at least 20 points in seven of the last eight games while averaging 28.3 points, 8.5 assists, 5.3 boards, 3.9 three-pointers and 1.9 steals over that blistering stretch.