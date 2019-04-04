Russell scored a team-high 27 points (11-25 FG, 5-10 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, six assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-105 loss to the Raptors.

The Nets are in free fall right now, going 3-7 over their last 10 games, but that's no fault of Russell's. The point guard is averaging 26.7 points, 8.1 assists, 5.3 boards, 3.8 three-pointers and 1.9 steals over that stretch as he tries to keep his squad alive in the playoff race.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...