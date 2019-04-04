Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Carries load in loss to Raptors
Russell scored a team-high 27 points (11-25 FG, 5-10 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, six assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-105 loss to the Raptors.
The Nets are in free fall right now, going 3-7 over their last 10 games, but that's no fault of Russell's. The point guard is averaging 26.7 points, 8.1 assists, 5.3 boards, 3.8 three-pointers and 1.9 steals over that stretch as he tries to keep his squad alive in the playoff race.
