Russell was cited for marijuana possession at LaGuardia airport in New York on Wednesday night, A.J. Perez of USA Today reports.

Russell has received a summons to appear in court for the incident. According to the NBA's collective bargaining agreement, Russell will be required to enter the league's marijuana program if he "has been convicted of (including a plea of guilty, no contest or nolo contendere to) the use or possession of marijuana in violation of the law." Aside from that, it's unlikely the league will hand down any additional discipline.