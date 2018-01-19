Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Cleared to return Friday
Russell (knee) has officially been cleared to return for Friday's game against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Russell initially carried a probable designation, but after going through morning shootaround he's been cleared to return to action for the first time since November 11. The Ohio State product will likely face some restrictions over the next week or two, but the expectation is that he'll eventually settle back into his role as the Nets' starting point guard and No. 1 option, offensively. Prior to the injury, Russell was averaging 20.9 points, 5.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from three (1.5 made threes per game).
