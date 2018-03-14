Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Collects 7 3PM Tuesday
Russell dropped 32 points (10-22 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 116-102 loss to the Raptors.
Russell went berserk from three-point range Tuesday night, hitting seven total on the night en route to a game-high point total. The seven threes is a season-high and now he has collected 11 total in his last two games as Russell appears to be getting hot fast.
