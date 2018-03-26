Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Collects only one assist in loss
Russell provided 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), an assist and a blocked shot in 26 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Cavaliers.
Russell did not demonstrate his usual ball=handling ability on Sunday, and he's now only logged one assist over two games. He was decent from beyond the arc as all four of his field goal conversions were threes. Russell's lack of production shouldn't cause too much concern as the season winds down for the Nets. They have gone all-in with Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie is a viable replacement if injury befalls the former Laker.
