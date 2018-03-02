Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Collects season-high 11 assists in loss

Russell finished with 15 points (5-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt), 11 assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 116-111 loss to the Kings.

Russell's stock continues to rise, as he works his way back from a knee injury. He played in a season-high 38 minutes recording just his second double-double of the season. He is beginning to form a nice combination with some of the younger players on the team having nos recorded a total of 39 assists over his past five games. He has also hit 12 three-pointers over the same period and although his efficiency is sometimes questionable, he is trending up and should be owned in all leagues.