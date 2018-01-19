Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Coming off bench in return
Russell (knee) will come off the bench during Friday's contest against the Heat, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official website reports.
Russell will come off the pine in his first game back from a knee injury, as coach Kenny Atkinson is looking to ease him back into the rotation. He'll likely re-join the starting five once he has his legs back under him, but could carry some restrictions until then. Prior to the injury, Russell had been posting 20.9 points, 5.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.
