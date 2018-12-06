Russell finished with 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 114-112 loss to the Thunder.

After committing eight turnovers three games ago, Russell had six Wednesday night. These two contests represent his worst games, turnover-wise, this season, and also two losses for the team. While he has produced offensively this year for the Nets, he will need to limit turnovers to become a more efficient player going forward.