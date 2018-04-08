Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Contributes 12 points in Saturday's win
Russell registered 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one block across 23 minutes in Saturday's 124-96 win over the Bulls.
Russell shot only 40.0 percent overall, capping his contributions on a night when the Nets set a franchise record for made three-pointers. The third-year guard has been inconsistent with his shot as the season winds down, as he's shot under the 40.0 percent mark in five of his last eight games. That's kept his scoring contributions somewhat in flux, but Russell has remained steady across other categories -- factoring in Saturday's line, he's dished out at least five assists in five of the last six contests and has hauled in five or more rebounds on six occasions since March 13, as well.
