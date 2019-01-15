Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Detonates for 34 points
Russell posted 34 points (13-26 FG, 7-13, 1-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, a block and a steal across 37 minutes during Monday's win over the Celtics.
Russell had a monster game, topping the 30-point threshold for the sixth time this year. He's scored over 20 points in seven of his past eight games and is clearly finding his groove on the offensive end. While Russell continues to be a volume shooter and can have ugly nights when his efficiency lags, he's the primary playmaker for the Nets, and has plenty of opportunities to generate fantasy production.
