Russell finished with 22 points (9-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 13 assists, four rebounds, and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-110 victory over the Lakers.

Russell handed out a season-high 13 assists Tuesday, adding 22 points in what was another strong performance. After a couple of dud games, Russell has now put together consecutive games in excess of 20 points while also recorded a combined 20 assists. Russell is having a great season for the Nets and if he can find a way to develop some consistency with his shooting percentages, he could push his way into the top 50.