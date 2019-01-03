Russell had 22 points (9-21 FG, 2-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, five rebounds and two steals in Wednesday's win over New Orleans.

Russell made his return after resting for the Nets' last game in Milwaukee on Dec. 29 and had one of his best statistical games of the season in a team-high 35 minutes of action. Russell's 13 assists tied his high for the season.