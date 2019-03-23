Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Double-double sends Lakers packing
Russell ended with 21 points (8-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 assists, three steals, and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Friday's 111-106 victory over the Lakers.
This victory had to be especially sweet for Russell who was able to eliminate the Lakers from the playoff race. Russell had his third straight 20-and-10 game and has taken his passing game to another level over the month of March. The Nets will be playing post-season basketball for the first time in quite a while and Russell has certainly been the catalyst for what has been a fantastic season.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.