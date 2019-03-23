Russell ended with 21 points (8-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 assists, three steals, and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Friday's 111-106 victory over the Lakers.

This victory had to be especially sweet for Russell who was able to eliminate the Lakers from the playoff race. Russell had his third straight 20-and-10 game and has taken his passing game to another level over the month of March. The Nets will be playing post-season basketball for the first time in quite a while and Russell has certainly been the catalyst for what has been a fantastic season.