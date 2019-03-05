Russell tallied 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 11 assists, two rebounds and two steals across 22 minutes in Monday's 127-88 victory over the Mavericks.

Russell continues to be a great player for the Nets, collecting his eighth double-double on the season in a rout of the Mavs. While he does need to shoot the ball a fair amount to reach his scoring totals, he is a great facilitator and the unquestioned leader on the offensive end of the ball.