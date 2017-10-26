Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Doubtful for Friday
Russell (knee) is considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Russell was held out of Wednesday's tilt with the Cavaliers because of a sprained knee and the Nets are going to continue to remain cautious with him moving forward. That means Russell is slated to miss a second straight game Friday, making his next opportunity to take the court on Sunday against the Nuggets. It's worth it to monitor Russell's status up until he's officially ruled out, though if all goes as planned, Spencer Dinwiddie will be making his second straight start at point guard. Dinwiddie played well during Wednesday's fill-in start, posting 22 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes.
