Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Doubtful to play vs. Cavs

Russell is considered doubtful to play Wednesday against the Cavaliers due to a sprained right knee, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The injury occurred during the second half of Tuesday's 125-121 loss to the Magic, in which Russell played 30 minutes and finished with 29 points on 9-of-24 shooting. The fact that the Nets haven't officially ruled him out could be an indication that the sprain isn't all that serious, but at this point he's trending toward missing his first game of the season Wednesday. With Jeremy Lin (knee) already lost for the season, Spencer Dinwiddie will likely be the primary beneficiary, in terms of minutes, against Cleveland.