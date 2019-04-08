Russell finished with 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a block across 29 minutes in the Nets' win over the Pacers on Sunday.

Russell finished with solid production across the stat sheet, going for 20 points or more for the fifth straight game on a night when the Nets clinched their first playoff birth in four years. A strong candidate for the NBA's Most Improved Player award, Russell has propelled the Nets to the postseason on an improbable run.