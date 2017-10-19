Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Drops 30 points Wednesday

Russell finished with 30 points (12-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 140-131 loss to the Pacers.

Russell wasted no time establishing himself as the No. 1 option on his new team, taking 22 shots. He took 20-plus shots just six times last season, so this development is certainly encouraging for those who took a chance on the third-year guard. Depending on how serious Jeremy Lin's (knee) injury is, Russell could also see a significant bump in value moving forward.