Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Drops game-high 39 points in loss
Russell finished with 39 points (16-34 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 4-8 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, and one steal in 42 minutes during Monday's 148-144 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Russell did his best to get the Nets home Monday but came up short as they fell in double-overtime. He led all scorers with 39 points but struggled from beyond the arc and at the free-throw line. The Nets remain firmly in the playoff picture but do have a hard run to finish the season. It is unlikely we will see any rest for the Nets players and Russell should be able to finish the season with some big performances.
