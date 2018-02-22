Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Entering starting five Thursday
Russell will join the starting five for Thursday's contest against the Hornets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. Quincy Acy will head to the bench as a result.
Russell's workload has been ramped up over the past three games, so this move isn't particularly out of the blue. Over the aforementioned stretch, he's averaged 18.3 points, 6.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds across 28.7 minutes per game.
