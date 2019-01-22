Russell racked up 31 points (12-25 FG, 7-14 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block across 32 minutes Monday against Sacramento.

Russell put together yet another brilliant performance, knocking down seven shots from beyond the arc at a 50.0 percent success rate while also contributing across the board. He's been red hot from downtown over his previous two contests, draining 15 of 26 shots during that stretch. January has been kind to Russell thus far, averaging 23.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steal over 10 games.