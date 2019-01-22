Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Erupts for game-high 31 points
Russell racked up 31 points (12-25 FG, 7-14 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block across 32 minutes Monday against Sacramento.
Russell put together yet another brilliant performance, knocking down seven shots from beyond the arc at a 50.0 percent success rate while also contributing across the board. He's been red hot from downtown over his previous two contests, draining 15 of 26 shots during that stretch. January has been kind to Russell thus far, averaging 23.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steal over 10 games.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Detonates for 34 points•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Posts 24 points, nine dimes in loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Leads team with 23 points•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Excellent scoring day vs. Bulls•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Another big double-double in win•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Double-double in win•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.