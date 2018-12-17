Russell finished with 32 points (13-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 144-127 victory over the Hawks.

Russell got exactly what he wanted Sunday, taking advantage of the youthful Hawks outfit. This was Russell's best all-around game in almost two weeks as he continues to alternate good and bad performances. The stellar efficiency is not something owners should come to expect but is certainly a welcome change.