Russell totaled 28 points (10-19 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT, four rebounds, five assists and a steal over 33 minutes Sunday against Chicago.

Russell has been red-hot from a scoring standpoint of late, putting up 22 or more points in each of his preceding four contests. His confidence in his shot was evident Sunday, as he launched 14 tries from beyond the arc and knocked down an impressive 42.9 percent of those attempts. While this kind of production from Russell likely won't last forever, he's still averaging 18.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists over 39 contests this year.