Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Finishes with modest performance

Russell scored 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 110-97 loss to the Celtics.

Russell started in this one, but he played less than half the game as the likes of Caris LeVert and Nik Stauskas enjoyed effective nights out of the backcourt. The third-year guard finished the season alternating effective performances with poor ones and will finish the season with averages of 15.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. It was thought that Russell would be the focal point of the franchise following his acquisition in the offseason, but his exact role seemed to vary by the game and it remains to be seen if he's given the reins in 2018/19.