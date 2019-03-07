Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Full line in Wednesday's win
Russell recorded 25 points (9-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and three steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 win over the Cavaliers.
Russell finished with as many turnovers as assists but contributed in every category except blocks. This is the seventh time through 66 appearances this season that he has swiped at least three steals and the 18th time he has drained at least four threes. The 23-year-old point guard continues to lead the Nets as they pursue a playoff spot for the first time in several years, so Russell should be expected to remain highly aggressive across the final 15 games.
