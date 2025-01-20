Russell is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to left hamstring tightness injury management, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.
Russell drew the start Sunday and performed well as a distributor, but the Nets are contemplating holding him out Tuesday to ensure he remains healthy. The team should have another update on his availability closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Seven dimes in Sunday's start•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Moving to starting role•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Available vs. Los Angeles•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Won't go Wednesday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Now questionable for Wednesday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Nine assists in return•