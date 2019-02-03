Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Gets little help in Orlando
Russell scored a team-high 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six assists and a block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 102-89 loss to the Magic.
The point guard celebrated being named to the Eastern Conference All-Star roster by topping 20 points for the fourth straight contest and the 13th time through 16 games in 2019. Unfortunately for the Nets, Russell might as well have been playing 1-on-5 -- he outscored the other four Brooklyn starters combined.
