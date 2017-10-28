Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Goes for 15 despite questionable status
Russell posted 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 18 minutes in Frieday's 107-86 loss to the Knicks
Although Russell was a game-time decision, he was good to go and started the game. He did see limited minutes and yielded time to Spencer Dinwiddie. It's possible that Coach Kenny Atkinson will cap Russell's minutes again when they face the Nuggets on Sunday, but with a day of rest that might not be necessary. When at full health, Russell is one of the early pleasant fantasy surprises and a focal point of the Nets' offense.
